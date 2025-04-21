Officer involved in crash that shut down intersection of North Carefree Circle and Powers Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Commuters were stuck finding alternative routes Monday afternoon while the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Major Crash Team investigated a crash involving a CSPD officer.

The crash shut down the intersection of North Carefree Circle and Powers Boulevard for hours Monday afternoon while the Major Crash Team conducted its investigation.

CSPD tells News5 the officer was not injured as a result of the crash. CSPD says other drivers involved were transported with minor injuries to an area hospital.

This is the second CSPD Cruiser to have been involved in an accident at this intersection this month, with the second happening at the beginning of April. You can watch our coverage of that incident in the video player below.

According to CSPD, the crash caused a separate accident at North Carefree Circle and Rio Vista Drive. At this time, it is unclear if anyone in this crash was injured.

___





Teller Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% Colorado firefighting capacity Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said a Forest Service employee recently revealed the agency was facing a 40% reduction in firefighting capability in the state of Colorado following massive federal cuts. Teller County Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% firefighting capacity in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.