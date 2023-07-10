Off the Street Breakfast returns to raise money and awareness for unhoused youth

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Off the Street Breakfast fundraising event returns to Colorado Springs to raise money for The PLACE, a local shelter committed to helping youth experiencing homelessness in El Paso County.

The event will occur on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. on S Sierra Madre St. under the Colorado Ave. bridge on the east side of the railroad tracks.

This event will not only serve as an opportunity to raise funds for their cause but also to learn more about what The PLACE does for the community. With the goal of raising $175,000 for local youth in El Paso County.

The PLACE, formerly known as Urban Peak Colorado Springs, is a local non-profit that provides the following:



a 20-bed shelter

a daytime drop-in center

street outreach

housing

case management

education services

employment services,

physical and mental healthcare

Learn more here.

