"Off the Street Breakfast" raises money for homeless youth organization

COLORADO SPRINGS — After being canceled last year because of COVID, the annual "Off the Street Breakfast" returned to Colorado Springs.

The breakfast is a fundraiser for "The Place," which is a homeless youth services organization.

Community members gather to learn more about the agency, get updates on current projects, and hear from people about their experiences and successes in leaving homelessness behind.

"If we can help young people change their trajectory now, it really makes a difference in how many adults will eventually be homeless in this community. That's what The Place is about. We are wired to do this work," Executive Director of The Place Shawna Kemppainen said.

The organization offers a 20-bed shelter, street outreach, housing, and education, as well as employment and healthcare services.