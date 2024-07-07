Off-ramp work to take place at City Center from July 8-12, overnight closure in place July 9-12

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pace Construction will be performing work to the I-25 off-ramp at City Center Drive from July 8-12.

Starting Monday, July 8, the left shoulder of the southbound City Center Drive I-25 off-ramp will take place during the day. Closures of the right lane will take place from 2-4 a.m. from July 9-12.

The overnight closure will keep travelers and crews safe while this work is being done.

