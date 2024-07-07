Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Off-ramp work to take place at City Center from July 8-12, overnight closure in place July 9-12

Pueblo
Adam Knapik
Pueblo
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jul 07, 2024

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pace Construction will be performing work to the I-25 off-ramp at City Center Drive from July 8-12.

Starting Monday, July 8, the left shoulder of the southbound City Center Drive I-25 off-ramp will take place during the day. Closures of the right lane will take place from 2-4 a.m. from July 9-12.

The overnight closure will keep travelers and crews safe while this work is being done.
___



Trolling tourists: A good thing in Colorado mountain town

A connection between art and economics is happening in the Colorado mountain town of Victor. “It's been a game changer. It's been awesome,”

Wooden troll made by Danish artist helps drive Teller County economy

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App