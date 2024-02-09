Off-duty officer hit by vehicle while walking dog, major crimes unit investigating

The Colorado Springs Police Department has confirmed an off-duty Colorado Springs Police Department Officer was taken to the hospital Thursday night.

According to the CSPD, the officer was walking his dog when a driver allegedly intentionally drove into him. According to the police, the officer was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer's dog was killed, but police did say the animal was not one of their K9 officers.

The accident is said to have occurred just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Laclede Avenue and Lorraine Street. It's on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.

At this time the CSPD will not be releasing the name of the officer that was hit. According to police, the suspect, who has not been identified is in custody as police continue to figure out charges.

The major crimes unit is investigating the case. News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

