Odyssey Elementary School placed on secure status after two were seen with handgun nearby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two suspicious people were spotted with a handgun near Odyssey Elementary School Tuesday according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The school security was contacted and responded to the incident, finding both people to be juveniles.

Police say they could not locate the handgun but are still actively searching the area.

According to police one of the individuals had a warrant for his arrest, was detained, and the other juvenile had no active warrants and was released to his parents.

The school is located on the east side of Colorado Springs just east of the Stetson Hills Open Space.

The school is currently on secure status, but according to the Colorado Springs Police Department expected to be lifted shortly.

