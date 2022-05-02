Oddities Expo showcases unique and beautiful goods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Hundreds of people indulged their curious side this weekend as the Oddity Expo returned to the Colorado Springs Events Center. The annual fair brought together more than 150 vendors who offered a wide variety of goods, ranging from crafts to taxidermy, Steampunk items, jewelry, and home decor.

Show Manager Tiphani Ruark said not everything at the Oddity Expo must be odd. Some items are quite beautiful as well.

"There's a lot of some of the weirder items but there's also the gemstones and the jewelry and the crafts and the very pretty that goes with the alternative weird."

The two-day event was held Saturday and Sunday at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Boulevard. Admission cost $13 dollars for everyone age 12 and older.

