Oak Meadows Park on the southwest side of Colorado Springs now fully accessible

COLORADO SPRINGS — One more park in Colorado Springs now has a fully accessible play space. Oak Meadows Park is in the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood on the southwest side.
The park now has the following:
- inclusive playground
- accesible sidewalk
- ADA compliant parking
Crews spent two years on the project, and the city's parks department made sure neighbors had their say in the plans.
"They have input on design, they have input on color," said Jacob Butterfield, Parks Capital Project Coordinator. "They have input on why we are designing how we're designing. They become educated on accessibility and why we are doing what we are doing."
The parks department plans to renovate more parks around the city and will continue to ask neighbors for design input.
