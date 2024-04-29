Nuggets PG Jamal Murray's status in jeopardy for Game 5 because of calf injury

DENVER — Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray's status in jeopardy for Game 5 vs. Lakers because of calf injury

By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets on Sunday listed point guard Jamal Murray as questionable for Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a strained left calf. Murray was seen nursing the calf in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' loss in Los Angeles on Saturday night that snapped Denver's 11-game winning streak over LeBron James and the Lakers. Murray missed 23 games during the regular season with a variety of leg ailments but the calf strain is a new problem that popped up in Game 4.

____

____

