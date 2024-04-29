Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Nuggets PG Jamal Murray's status in jeopardy for Game 5 because of calf injury

Nuggets Lakers Basketball
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James defends during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Nuggets Lakers Basketball
Posted at 8:11 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 10:11:32-04

DENVER — Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray's status in jeopardy for Game 5 vs. Lakers because of calf injury

By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets on Sunday listed point guard Jamal Murray as questionable for Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a strained left calf. Murray was seen nursing the calf in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' loss in Los Angeles on Saturday night that snapped Denver's 11-game winning streak over LeBron James and the Lakers. Murray missed 23 games during the regular season with a variety of leg ailments but the calf strain is a new problem that popped up in Game 4.
____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App