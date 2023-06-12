Nuggets fan receives big gift after battling stage 4 cancer

DENVER — Life for Benjamin Peter has been difficult since his stage four colon cancer diagnosis in 2016. Benjamin has had four surgeries and over 35 chemo treatments at UCHealth, going every other week for care.

UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospitalhas been a big part of Benjamin’s life. Some days, he said, are harder than others. One thing is consistent: the time he spends with his son, Jonathan, watching the Nuggets play basketball.

This year, the team's success is special for the father-son duo. When UCHealth surprised Benjamin with tickets to game one of the finals, things became emotional. Benjamin tells me attending the game was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because of the cost of tickets.

“I was like 'Woah.' Of course Jonathan was looking for tickets and I just knew I couldn’t afford it and it was nice of them.” said Benjamin.

He said he is forever grateful to UCHealth for giving him this opportunity because nothing in life is promised.

“Going into the stadium, there [were] cheers outside and it never stopped. And we won the game. Walking back, people going down the escalator [were] cheering and singing, and it was something to cherish," said Benjamin.

He is looking forward to the Nuggets playing in game five and he is hopeful the team will bring back the franchise's first NBA Championship.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.