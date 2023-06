ARVADA, Colo. — What's more permanent than a championship? A new tattoo to commemorate said championship!

Eight days after guiding the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship, coach Michael Malone traveled to Triple W Tattoos in Arvada for some new ink.

His left bicep now features Maxie the Miner holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Several members of the Nuggets organization, including assistant coach Ryan Bowen, also got tattoos, Denver7's Troy Renck reports.