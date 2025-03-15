NTSB releases preliminary report for plane crash in Elbert County earlier this month

MATHESON — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report on a small Colorado plane crash in Elbert County.

The crash happened on March 1 near Matheson, which is located off of Highway 24 east of Colorado Springs.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. No other passengers were on board the plane at the time of the crash.

WATCH: Pilot dies following a single-engine plane crash near Matheson

Pilot dies following a single-engine plane crash near Matheson, Saturday afternoon

Flight data shows the plane had a normal flight path before descending to around 800 feet and crashing shortly after. The report says there were no distress calls made during the flight.

After looking at the wreckage, the agency determined it was a shallow, high speed impact with a debris field spanning around 560 feet. The wreckage was gathered and taken to a facility for further examination.

___





How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers The Pueblo Police Department is warning people of card skimming happening at several locations across the Steel City. Card skimming is not a new crime, but Pueblo police say it's becoming increasingly common. How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.