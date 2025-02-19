NTSB releases new details in deadly train derailment near Pueblo in 2023

PUEBLO COUNTY — We now know what caused the deadly train derailment over I-25 near Pueblo in October of 2023.

The National Transportation and Safety Bureau (NTSB) released new details on the BNSF railway freight train accident that killed a semi truck driver.

Investigators found a broken rail that was incorrectly welded. They say it forced six train cars to derail. The debris and coal spilled from the train forced the closure of northbound I-25 for four days.

Investigators interviewed the BNSF employee who welded the two rail sections five months before the accident. They report the welder understood how to safely fix the rails, but for unknown reasons, left two sections misaligned, which eventually caused them to crack.

They determined speed was not a factor in the derailment that resulted in more than $15 million in damage. Now, BNSF supervisors must audit 10 random welds per month to ensure safety.

You can read the NTSB's latest report below or by clicking here:

The NTSB has released its investigation findings, confirming what was initially identified as the cause of a deadly train derailment in Pueblo County in 2023.

On Sunday, October 15, 2023, travel between Colorado Springs and Pueblo and the greater I-25 corridor was brought to a stand still after 30 coal cars derailed.

The accident shut I-25 down for about four days as crews from the state and various counties worked to clear the debris and train cars from the road.

The derailment killed 60-year-old Lafollette Henderson, a truck driver who hailed from Compton, California. All staff and crew on board the train were safe.

New documents on the investigation appear to confirm that the source of the derailment comes from a possible broken rail line near a track switch just before the bridge.

This confirms what the NTSB had released as the cause of their derailment in their preliminary investigation report released on October 30, 2023.

Based on the Operations Factual Report, the NTSB was able to identify two images where a potential broken track could be identified.

National Transportation Safety Board An image from a BNSF railroad engine that shows a possible broken rail track is seen on train camera footage.

National Transportation Safety Board An image from an onboard train camera showing a possible broken train track believed to be the cause of a deadly train derailment onto I-25 in October of 2023.

The two images above show what the NTSB believes was the cause of the crash.

Based on camera reviews done on two BNSF onboard cameras, these reviews were done during the three days following the accident. Both images show the possible broken track at the railroad switch just east of the bridge over I-25.

In the months following the accident, the NTSB conducted significant materials testing on the pieces of the rail recovered from the accident.

Based on the Materials Lab Factual Report, it was determined that a fracture of the rail occurred near the heat-affected zone, which was located near a thermite weld.

NTSB Materials Research Engineer Erik Mueller said in his report, "This fracture was due to a fatigue crack that initiated from at the boundary between the rail base and weld flash that solidified underneath the part. The fatigue crack propagated into the rail base until the applied stresses in this area exceeded the tensile strength of the rail, leading to overstress fracture."

You can read the Material Lab Factual Report below or by clicking here:

Click here for all of the NTSB investigative documents regarding this deadly derailment.

