Now open: how to recycle your Christmas tree and give back to youth sports programs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Now that Christmas is over, the El Pomar Youth Sports Park is hosting their 2024 TreeCycle Event.
Residents can take their Christmas Trees to one of seven locations throughout Colorado Springs.
On December 26 through January 1 from 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM Weekdays & 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM Saturdays (Closed Sundays/Holidays)
- Rocky Top Resources
- 1755 E. Las Vegas St.
On December 28-29 & January 4-5 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Baptist Road Trailhead
- Baptist Rd. & Old Denver Hwy.
- Falcon Trailhead
- Woodman Rd. & McLaughlin Rd.
- Cottonwood Creek Park
- Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Dr.
- UC Health Park
- Barnes Rd. & Tutt Blvd.
- Rock Ledge Ranch
- Gateway Rd. & 30th St.
- Memorial Park
- Pikes Peak Ave. & Union Blvd.
Only trees can be recycled. These sites will not accept any additional Christmas decorations.
If you'd like to donate to TreeCycle to support their efforts towards youth development organizations, you can donate here.
