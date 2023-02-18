Noticing more potholes in Pueblo? The recent winter storms are partially to blame

PUEBLO, CO — Drivers in Pueblo could soon see some more potholes open up.

The public works director says the historic storms the city saw this week combined with the end of winter could lead to more potholes and other road damage in the coming weeks.

"In the winter time where we see freezing and thawing action we get a lot more damage to pavements. It is a time where that water expands and breaks up pavements so in the springtime, we see a lot more damage that occurs over the winter," said Pueblo Public Works Director,

The director says about $100,000 each year is spent on filling potholes in Pueblo. If you see a pothole in Pueblo contact the Public Works Department or fill out an online request here.

Did you know you can use an app to report these issues also? Follow this link to see all the Pueblo apps available to you. To report potholes and other damages, download the "Citizen Request Tracker iPhone App" or "Citizen Request Tracker Facebook App"

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.