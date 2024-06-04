NotesLive's Sunset Amphitheater changes name to Ford Amphitheater on Facebook

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The much-anticipated Sunset Amphitheater has changed its name onFacebook to the Ford Amphitheater.

At this time, NotesLive the parent company of the venue has made no public statement about the name change.

NotesLive had previously confirmed that they had secured a new naming rights partnership but had not set a date for the unveiling of the new name.

KOAA News5 has reached out to NotesLive for further comment.

___





One acre fire contained on Pikes Peak Sunday The United States Forest Service said that a one-acre fire burning near the Manitou Reservoir. A plume of smoke sent in by many of you could be seen across Colorado Springs. Manitou Fire burning on Pikes Peak contained Sunday afternoon

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.