NotesLive's Sunset Amphitheater changes name to Ford Amphitheater on Facebook

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The much-anticipated Sunset Amphitheater has changed its name onFacebook to the Ford Amphitheater.
At this time, NotesLive the parent company of the venue has made no public statement about the name change.
NotesLive had previously confirmed that they had secured a new naming rights partnership but had not set a date for the unveiling of the new name.
KOAA News5 has reached out to NotesLive for further comment.
One acre fire contained on Pikes Peak Sunday
The United States Forest Service said that a one-acre fire burning near the Manitou Reservoir. A plume of smoke sent in by many of you could be seen across Colorado Springs.
