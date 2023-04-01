Not receiving Peak Alert messages on 403 fire? There is an explanation

TELLER COUNTY, CO — We've heard concerns from some in the community about not receiving emergency notifications from the Peak Alerts System.

After reaching out to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, they tell us those alerts are only sent to people who live in the evacuation or pre-evacuation area.

So if you live in Teller County outside of those areas, you won't receive alerts.

To receive emergency notifications you need to sign up to receive them when you create your account. When you create your account, you need to include your address and at least one way you would like to be contacted.

The Peak Alert System is available for people in Teller and El Paso Counties.

You can sign up here.

