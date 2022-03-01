NORTHCOM and Space Force Command to testify to Congress on missile defense

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two Colorado Springs military Generals will testify in front of Congress on Tuesday about national security space, nuclear forces, missile defense, and prompt strikes.

Those two leaders are Four-star General James Dickinson, the current commander of U.S. Space Command at Peterson Space Force Base, and General Glen VanHerck, the commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command. They will testify before the House Subcommittee on Strategic Forces.

They will also be joined by Admiral Charles Richard of U.S. Strategic Command and the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Sasha Baker.

The hearing comes as Russia puts its nuclear arsenal on "high alert," following a worldwide response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The order means Putin has ordered Russia’s nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch, raising the threat that the tensions could boil over into nuclear warfare.

Sanctions placed upon Russia caused the Russian currency to drop about 30 percent on Monday.

Two Colorado representatives serve on the Armed Services Committee, Rep. Doug Lamborn (R) and Rep. Jason Crow (D).

Lamborn's office told News 5 that they hope to discuss further strengthening our nuclear deterrent, missile defense, and space-based capabilities.

Over the past week, both congressmen have released the following statements on the conflict that say in part:

“Now in 2022, we see the Biden Administration mimicking Obama’s weakness in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine. I am deeply disappointed that Biden has chosen to impose toothless sanctions on Russia instead of imposing meaningful sanctions that target Putin and the oligarchs that support his regime. I call on President Biden to fulfill his promise to impose crippling sanctions that will impose maximum costs on Russia and Putin, including removing Russia from the SWIFT financial messaging system. Ukraine is an important friend and ally, and the United States should support self-determination and human rights for the Ukrainian people. They do not have the luxury of time.”

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo)

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not just a violation of international law but also a tyrannical, unprovoked act of aggression against a free and sovereign democratic nation. It will cause terrible death and suffering for both the Ukrainian and Russian people. Putin’s goal is clear: to redraw borders to reestablish the Soviet block and usurp democracy in Europe and throughout the world. The U.S. and international response must be swift and crippling. We must immediately:



Impose comprehensive economic sanctions to shut Russia off from the international financial system, Condemn and marginalize Russian officials, Establish long-term support for the Ukrainian armed resistance and civil society mobilization, Prepare to meet and care for the flow of refugees from Ukraine, and Conduct a swift realignment of NATO military posture in Europe.

“It’s time for the free world to unite and stop this tyranny. We must never stop defending democracy at home or abroad.”



Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo)

The hearing is expected to start at 2 p.m. eastern time, you can watch it live here.

