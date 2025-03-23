Northbound South Academy Boulevard at US Hwy 85/87 will be closed on Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — There will be a temporary closure of northbound South Academy Boulevard at US Hwy 85/87 for the widening project.

The closure will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 24, and continue through 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 25.

Colorado Department of Transportation Detour map for closure of northbound South Academy Boulevard

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the detour will have drivers exit onto US 85/87, travel south to Main Street, travel north to Bradley Road, and then travel north to get back onto S Academy Blvd.

Another closure of this section will begin on Saturday, March 29, from 3:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This closure is a part of the S Academy Boulevard Widening Project.





