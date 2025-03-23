Watch Now
Northbound South Academy Boulevard at US Hwy 85/87 will be closed on Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — There will be a temporary closure of northbound South Academy Boulevard at US Hwy 85/87 for the widening project.

The closure will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 24, and continue through 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 25.

Detour Map S Academy Blvd
Detour map for closure of northbound South Academy Boulevard

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the detour will have drivers exit onto US 85/87, travel south to Main Street, travel north to Bradley Road, and then travel north to get back onto S Academy Blvd.

Another closure of this section will begin on Saturday, March 29, from 3:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This closure is a part of the S Academy Boulevard Widening Project.



