Northbound ramps closing for several weeks at County Line Road

MONUMENT — The northbound off- and on-ramps at I-25 and County Line Road near will close for six weeks for construction on the ramps.

CDOT says the closure will allow crews to remove the old ramps, they say this is part of the larger reconstruction of that section of the highway.

The closure will start at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11, and is expected to reopen by mid-August

For access to northbound I-25 from County Line Road, drivers will head south on I-25 and take exit 161 to go north. To access County Line Road from northbound I-25, drivers can continue north on I-25, turn around at exit 167 and head south on I-25 to County Line Road.

The County Line Road Bridge over I-25 will remain open to traffic while the ramps are closed.

The construction on the County Line Road bridge is part of the I-25 South Gap project. Construction on the 18-mile span of I-25 is expected to be completed by November 2022.

View detours below:

