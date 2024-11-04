Northbound Powers Boulevard briefly closed Monday morning following accident

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police say an accident has shut down North Powers Boulevard Monday morning.

According to police, the accident is at Milton E. Proby Parkway and Powers Boulevard.

The crash was first reported by CSPD around 7:15 a.m. as of 7:50 a.m. the department says the accident has been cleared and northbound Powers Boulevard is back open.

CSPD on scene of a traffic accident at Milton E Proby PY and Powers BL. Northbound Powers will be shut down for at least an hour. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) November 4, 2024

