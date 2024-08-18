Watch Now
Northbound lanes of N Academy Blvd reopen after two-car crash

KOAA
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As of 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug 18, the northbound lanes of N Academy Blvd have been reopened after a two-car crash.

According to CSPD, one person was injured as a result of this crash.

As of 12:06 p.m. on Sunday, Aug 18, the northbound lanes of N Academy Blvd have been shut down due to a traffic accident.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department Communications, CSPD is on the scene of an accident at Goddard St and N Academy.
