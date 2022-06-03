Northbound lanes of I25 closed between CO 16 and South Academy Boulevard due to car fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — All northbound lanes of I25 between CO 16 and South Academy Boulevard due to a car fire.

According to CDOT, all northbound lanes are blocked due to the car fire.

Detour at Mesa Ridge is available. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to fire activity between CO 16 and Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard. All northbound lanes blocked due to a car fire. Detour at Mesa Ridge, use caution. https://t.co/HSsuX6zYym — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 3, 2022

