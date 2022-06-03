Watch
Northbound lanes of I25 closed between CO 16 and South Academy Boulevard due to car fire

Bill Folsom
Posted at 7:10 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 09:10:42-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — All northbound lanes of I25 between CO 16 and South Academy Boulevard due to a car fire.

According to CDOT, all northbound lanes are blocked due to the car fire.

Detour at Mesa Ridge is available. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

