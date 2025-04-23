Two-vehicle crash brings Northbound I-25 to a brief halt Wednesday morning north of Pueblo

UPDATE | 8:20 a.m.

We now know that a two-vehicle crash brought the northbound I-25 commute to a halt Wednesday morning while crews worked to remove the cars involved, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

While initially there were minor injuries reported, nobody was transported for medical attention from the scene, says CSP. The crash was first reported around 5:45 a.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says that the road was reopened around 7:15 a.m.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

A crash is causing significant delays along Northbound I-25 Wednesday morning.

Based on traffic cameras in the area, traffic is at a standstill just south of Purcell Boulevard, north of Pueblo. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting that all lanes of Northbound I-25 are closed.

News5 has reached out to the Colorado State Patrol to learn more about the crash, but is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

___





Teller Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% Colorado firefighting capacity Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said a Forest Service employee recently revealed the agency was facing a 40% reduction in firefighting capability in the state of Colorado following massive federal cuts. Teller County Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% firefighting capacity in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.