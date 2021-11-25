Northbound I-25 shut down near Larkspur following 2 multi-vehicle crashes Thursday morning

DENVER – The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were shut down near Larkspur early Thursday morning following two crashes on the highway involving multiple vehicles, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

NB I-25 was shut down between Upper Lake Gulch Road and Spruce Mountain Road, according to CSP spokesman Josh Lewis. The crashes resulted in minor injuries, Lewis said.

Traffic is being diverted of northbound I-25 at the Spruce Mountain Road exit and drivers are getting back on the interstate from the on-ramp. If you’re heading up from Colorado Springs, you’ll want to head east from Monument to Highway 83 to get around the crash.

It's not clear how the crashes came about, but Lewis said they're working to clear the area so they can investigate. The crashes were reported between 20 minutes of each other, with the initial call happening at 7:35 a.m.

There is no estimate for the reopening of the northbound lanes.

