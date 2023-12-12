Watch Now
Northbound I-25 near Santa Fe Ave to close Wednesday night

KOAA
Posted at 11:02 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 13:02:53-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation has scheduled a temporary full closure of northbound I-25 on Wednesday night, Dec. 13.

This change is a part of a traffic switch. Northbound I-25 traffic will shift east on new permanent pavement to allow crews to work on the middle of the current southbound lane and the new northbound lanes.

In addition, northbound I-25 on-ramps at Santa Fe Avenue and Mesa Ridge Parkway will also be closed.

All lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Closures:

  • Northbound I-25 at Santa Fe Avenue (Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. to Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5 a.m.)
  • Northbound I-25 on-ramp at Santa Fe Ave (Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. to Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5 a.m.)
  • Northbound I-25 on-ramp at Mesa Ridge Parkway (Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. to Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5 a.m.)

Detours in place:

  • Northbound I-25 through traffic will exit at Santa Fe Ave, travel north on US 85/87, turn west onto South Academy Blvd and reenter I-25 at mile 135.
  • Traffic that would normally use the Santa Fe Ave on-ramp will be diverted to northbound US 85/87, turn west onto South Academy and reenter I-25 at mile 135.
  • Traffic that would normally use the Mesa Ridge Parkway on-ramp will travel south and exit at Santa Fe Ave, turn left and travel north on US 85/87, turn west onto South Academy Blvd and reenter I-25 at mile 135.

In the event of bad weather, a contingency night has been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14.
During future paving operations, I-25 will require a detour of southbound lanes at MP 128 using the on- and off-ramps at Santa Fe Ave.
____

