Northbound I-25 closes briefly south of Walsenburg Tuesday following accident

HUERFANO COUNTY — A traffic accident closed northbound I-25 south of Walsenburg Tuesday morning.
It is near northbound mile marker 41 near the Huerfano and Las Animas County border.
A Colorado Department of Transportation traffic camera in the area appears to show crews working to right a semi-truck that has tipped over.
#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 42 - Pryor and I-25 Business. Slower speeds advised. https://t.co/RsawAlqcuP— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 15, 2024
Based on the traffic camera in the area, as of 8:30 a.m., the road is back open to one lane and the tipped semi-truck is no longer on its side.
Colorado State Patrol tells us the call first came in around 4:55 a.m. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to an area hospital with possible injuries but their condition is unknown.
Recovery efforts began around 7:55 a.m. which closed both lanes of northbound I-25 briefly, before being back open to one lane as of 8:15 a.m.
Colorado State Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash at this time.
