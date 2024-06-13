Northbound I-25 Closed At Fountain, Southbound Down To One Lane After Incident Involving A Semi Truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Northbound I-25 is closed in Fountain due to an incident involving a semi-truck. Colorado State Patrol responded, along with Stratmoor Hills Fire and Fort Carson's Hazardous Materials Response Team. We saw an ambulance pull away when we arrived on the scene.

We have calls in with CSP and our crew on scene is working to get more information. It's unknown at this time what caused the closure. Hazmat teams can be seen spreading bags of unknown materials around the truck.

Southbound I-25 is down to just one lane. This is already a very busy area of town due to the high volume and construction in the area. Avoid the area if you can. It's unclear when I-25 will open back up.

