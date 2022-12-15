North Middle School released early due to carbon dioxide detection parts of school

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department said it was investigating a report of 11 students who weren't feeling well at D11's North Middle School. A hazmat team is on the scene investigating.

At first, classes were on hold, but the district decided on an early release just in case.

According to CSFD, elevated carbon dioxide levels were found in one of the classrooms.

The district said students were being held in the cafeteria and evaluated by medical personnel.

A spokesperson says everyone was cleared by medical personnel.

