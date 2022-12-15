Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

North Middle School released early due to carbon dioxide detection parts of school

D11 Logo
D11
D11
D11 Logo
Posted at 11:01 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 14:19:39-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department said it was investigating a report of 11 students who weren't feeling well at D11's North Middle School. A hazmat team is on the scene investigating.

At first, classes were on hold, but the district decided on an early release just in case.

According to CSFD, elevated carbon dioxide levels were found in one of the classrooms.

The district said students were being held in the cafeteria and evaluated by medical personnel.

A spokesperson says everyone was cleared by medical personnel.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards