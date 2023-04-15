North Creek Fire burning near Beulah 100 percent contained

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colorado — Fire bosses say a fire at near the Red Mountain Youth Camp in Beulah stands at 50 acres with little smoke showing as of Tuesday.

Crews have been working in the area and the fire is 100% contained as of Tuesday afternoon. Light smoke will be visible in the area as fuels continue to burn on the inside of the containment line.

Crews have been able to contain 80% of the fire while securing and holding its edges.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, the North Creek Fire is 10% contained. The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. Residents are now on pre-evacuation status.

People will be allowed to return to their homes, but they must show an ID at traffic control points to be allowed in.

The Sheriff's Office says a preliminary investigation has revealed the North Creek Fire is human-caused. Officials announced a person of interest has been identified. Federal agents are assisting with the investigation.

Firefighters from multiple agencies have been dispatched to help suppress the fire.

The Community Animal Response Team was activated to assist evacuees with their animals. Livestock, with the exception of horses, may be taken to the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue, in Pueblo. Evacuees should enter through Gate 4. Evacuees with horses were told to take their animals to the BARS Ranch, 6625 State Hwy 78.



