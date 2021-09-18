North Cheyenne Canon Road closure starts Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting Monday, September 20, North Cheyenne Canon Road will be closed from the main entrance of the park to Helen Hunt Falls.

Construction crews are replacing three aging bridges along the roadway.

The city expects the road to remain closed until May of 20220 while the work is being done.

The park will remain open to hikers and visitors can access Helen Hunt falls by taking Gold Camp Road.

The project is being paid for by a grant from the Colorado Department of transportation and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter