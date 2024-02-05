North American Aerospace Defense Command host a change of command ceremony Monday

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command have a new commanding officer.

General Greg Guillot took command at a ceremony on Monday morning at Peterson Space Force Base. He takes over for retiring General Glen Vanherck, who has been in command of the organizations since August of 2020.

Guillot is an Air Force Academy graduate and was commissioned into the Air Force in 1989. He most recently served as the Deputy Commander at U.S. Central Command.

During his speech, Guillot said he would continue the mission of protecting the United States and Canada from both known and unknown threats.

"Most importantly we have a great team in both countries, the joint force from all coasts, north to south, doing that mission, and it's a true honor to be selected to lead them," said General Guillot.

Guillot says on a personal note that he and his family are excited to return to Colorado Springs.

