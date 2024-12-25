NORAD Tracks Santa's Journey Around the World Christmas Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dozens of volunteers to make sure the big man makes it to all of our homes this Christmas.

How do they do it?

"We are using a combination of satellites, radars, and fighter jets. Usually, it is the radars that pick up first when Santa Claus leaves the North Pole, and the satellites will pick up Rudolph's nose through infrared sensors, and his nose gives out quite a bit of heat," says Kelly Frushour who is monitoring Santa.

If you give NORAD a call this holiday season…

"They can expect to know where Santa is, how long it is until he is at their house, and what they need to do to prepare," says Doc Klodnicki, a NORAD Volunteer.

NORAD's message to all the kiddos if you are still up this Christmas Eve:

"Goodness, you better get to bed so that Santa can come to your house and give you some presents. He doesn't like to come there if you are still awake," says Frushour.

Track Santa with NORAD's Official live map below:

