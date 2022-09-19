Nonstop service from COS to ATL to begin in June, other seasonal flights announced

COLORADO SPRINGS — Delta Air Lines announced that nonstop service to Atlanta from Colorado Springs will begin on June 5.

Daily service to Atlanta is now available for booking online. Nonstop service was originally set to begin on August 8, 2022, but network modifications pushed the start date.

Schedule for nonstop service to and from Atlanta can be found below:

ATL-COS:



Effective June 5, 2023

Departure time: 6:09 p.m.

Arrival time: 7:10 p.m.

Aircraft: A320

COS-ATL:



Effective June 6, 2023

Departure time: 6:45 a.m.

Arrival time: 11:38 a.m.

Aircraft: A320

Recently Southwest Airlines announced three seasonal nonstop locations including Houston, San Antonio and San Diego. These seasonal nonstop flights will take place on certain dates from November to January.

Schedules for seasonal nonstop service can be found below:

Times:

COS-HOU:

10:45 a.m. – 1:55 p.m.

HOU-COS:

4:55 p.m. – 6:20 p.m.

Dates:

Nov 22, 23, 27, and 28

Dec 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30

Jan 2

Times:

COS-SAT:

2:55 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.

SAT-COS:

1:20 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Dates:

Nov 12, 19, 22, 23, 26 27, and 28

Dec 3, 10, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31

Jan 2

Times:

COS-SAN:

4:00 p.m. – 5:20 p.m.

SAN-COS:

2:35 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Dates:

Nov 22, 23, 27, and 28

Dec 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30

Jan 2

_____

