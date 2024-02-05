Nonprofit welcomes deaf and autistic woman behind "Being Michelle" film to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Roundup Fellowship, a nonprofit helping kids and adults with developmental disabilities, is bringing the filmmaker and subject behind the documentary "Being Michelle". The story focuses on Michelle Ricks, a deaf and autistic woman, working through early childhood trauma

and the Florida Prison System.

"The call to action we're offering our community by bringing them in is her dream as a filmmaker, and Michelle's dream as an individual who has allowed their story to be told," said Roundup School Principal Kathy Stults.

Roundup says Michelle and the documentarian behind the film, along with Michelle's doctor, will be in Colorado Springs this Wednesday. They'll be at the Picture Show at the Citadel Crossing, 901 N Academy. The film screening and discussion will start at 5:30 pm,some limited tickets are still available online.

