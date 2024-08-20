Nonprofit Pueblo United in need of food donations from the community

PUEBLO — A Pueblo non-profit is asking for help from the community. Pueblo United is looking for food donations.

The pantry is feeding up to 50 people a day, and workers tell us they are struggling to meet the need. Workers say they are seeing more people who are stretching their budgets and coming to them to feed their families.

If you have any non-perishable food items to spare, Pueblo United will take those donations.

The non-profit also received our Jefferson Award for the work they are doing for the community of Pueblo.

News5 Jefferson Award winner refuses to say 'no' to anyone in need

