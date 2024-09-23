Nonprofit helps military members in Colorado Springs fly again Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Eight retired military members in Colorado Springs had the chance to take flight again. The nonprofit 'Dream Flights' gave these veterans of the Vietnam and Korean Wars 15 minutes in the air aboard a restored 1942 Stearman biplane.

The open-cockpit plane served during World War II.

One of the local veterans to take flight was 78-year-old A1C Dwight Middleton, U.S. Air Force (Ret.).

"This should be just eaten up, because it's such a fantastic feeling," said A1C Middleton. "You feel like, wow, I guess I gave something to this country and now look at me getting back."

At the end of the flight, the pilot gave A1C Middleton a hat that says 'Thank you for your service.' A1C Middleton tells us he plans to share this experience with high schoolers and his daughter, who is a member of Space Force.

