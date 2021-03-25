Non-profit plans to pay off slain Boulder officer's mortgage

BOULDER — Support for the family of slain officer Eric Talley continues to come in from across the country.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has set a goal of paying off the mortgage on the Talley family home by Easter Sunday.

Talley was the first officer to arrive at the Boulder King Soopers on Monday. He leaves behind a wife and seven children.

The foundation's "Fallen First-Responder Home Program" was established to relieve the financial burden of families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

"To alleviate that burden. That tremendous burden of a mortgage. She can just be there for her children when they're going to need her more now than ever," Frank Siller, Tunnels to Towers CEO said.

You can make a donation to support Officer Talley's family through the Boulder County Fallen Officers Fund.