Non-Profit Helps Military Families Ahead of the Upcoming School Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — As students get ready for their first day of school, Operation Homefront, a national non-profit that helps military families, is making the school year a little bit easier.

Hailey Cruz is going into her sophomore year and wants to join the Air Force one day. She says because of the event, her school year went smoothly.

"“It helps a lot honestly, we were here last year and my school supplies lasted all throughout the year it was really helpful. And it makes school so much more calming since I knew I had what I needed," she said.

Bridgette Sanchez is the program manager for the Back to School event. Her husband is retired military. She knows the burden that can sometimes come with the back to school season.

“It’s a struggle, it’s kind of worrisome, You have to get school supplies, school clothes, get everything ready so I feel like the families hopefully leave here feeling a little more ready, secure um and we can fulfill our mission of building strong stable and secure military families,” she said.

