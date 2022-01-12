Non-profit building tiny home community

The first homes are now set up in a tiny home community near Downtown Colorado Springs. It’s on the corner of Sierra Madre Street and Fountain Boulevard.

A non-profit called We Fortify is setting up the homes to help people between 18 and 25 who are either homeless or high risk.

Their mission is to help people out of poverty by providing dignified housing, counseling and job placement. Eventually that community will consist of 18 tiny homes. The hope is to help create a sense of belonging that will last for years.

"So that when they leave they still keep in contact with each other and they know each other so well that they're able to say 'that doesn't sound like you,' or 'I'm so happy for you let's go celebrate,' we just want them to have that healthy supportive community that the research says is so important." said Shelley Jensen, the Founder of We Fortify.

Residents should begin moving in shortly. They hope to have all 18 homes ready to go by September.