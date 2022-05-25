Non-credible threat made to District 11's Sabin Middle School

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — District 11's Sabin Middle School was made aware of a non-credible threat that came in Tuesday night.

The District received a Safe2Tell tip that came in Tuesday night and increased security personnel and Colorado Springs Police Department was on campus this morning. D11 security will remain on campus until dismissal.

Wednesday was the last day for classes and eighth-graders were not scheduled to be on campus but sixth and seventh-graders were the only ones on campus.

Read the letter sent to parents from D11 here:

Dear Sabin Families,



We are aware of a threat to Sabin Middle School. We believe it is non-credible, and we are currently investigating this issue. We are working closely with Colorado Springs Police and District 11 Security. There will be an increased security presence at Sabin all day today.



With the heightened environment after yesterday's news out of Texas, please know you may keep your student home today if you choose. It is the last day of school, and they will not be penalized for their absence.



We take all threats very seriously, regardless of the circumstances. Thank you for your partnership in helping us to keep all children safe.



If you have additional information regarding this situation, please contact the Safe2Tell tip line at 1 (877) 542-7233 or visit safe2tell.org. Thank you. District 11

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.