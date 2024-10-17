Noise and dust expected near Fort Carson as marine battery conducts artillery training

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson has issued a news release detailing upcoming training people living in the area should expect.

Starting Friday, The Mountain Post says that members of the 5th battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Artillery Battery will begin artillery training.

Fort Carson says people should expect to hear and see dust in the area south of the main post. The goal of the training is to validate field artillery crews and a regular part of the battery training cycle.

Training is expected to wrap up Monday, October 21.

Anyone with noise complaints is asked to call the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)526-9849.

