Suspect involved with officer-involved shooting dies

PUEBLO WEST, CO — An officer-involved shooting took place near Liberty Point International Middle School in Pueblo West, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

In a letter to parents, D70 said Liberty Point International Middle School and Liberty Point Elementary School were on lockdown while deputies responded and no students or staff were injured.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said they opened fire at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the Liberty Point International Middle School parking lot in Pueblo West.

An injured deputy was headbutted and sustained a broken nose.

The call started as a man was banging on the windows of parents parked in the loop.

The school was placed on lockdown but it has since been lifted and students have been released.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect is deceased.

This story is breaking and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Breaking: Officer involved shooting at Liberty Point Int. School in PW. No students involved. D70 in process of Student reunification. — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) February 22, 2022

