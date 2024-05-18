'No one would be learning,' without a D2 school resource officer said student

COLORADO SPRINGS — Law enforcement officers serve our communities in many ways. Including dedicating time to protect and connect with students in our schools.

Some Carmel Community School students say hallways feel much safer when Officer Kyla Vanderpool is around. She helps protect six schools in Harrison District Two.

Students said it is hard to imagine being in school without Officer Vanderpool.

"People bringing illegal stuff, fights starting in the hallways, someone probably bleeding over there, no one would be learning," said sixth-grade student, Nyzell Edward.

That's why Officer Vanderpool said she patrols the hallways to prevent and stop bullying. And to keep weapons and drugs out of schools.

"People nowadays are like really unsafe," said sixth-grade student, Tanda Hannivig. "Having a police officer here is really good for our safety precautions."

Officer Vanderpool takes time to get to know her students.

"It always brings a smile to my face when kids that wouldn't initially even talk to me . . . now they want to have conversations and they want a hug and they want me to walk them to class, it's amazing and it's the most rewarding thing I've ever experienced," said officer Vanderpool

A few students I spoke with said they can focus more on school work and less on being afraid for their safety while Officer Vanderpool is there.

"She's really important because when other third graders get in a fight with other kids, or a big kid, she can stop it a lot," said third-grade student, Aeneas Guarra.

Officer Vanderpool said she is looking forward to her second school year in D2 to continue to build those trusting relationships.

____

____

