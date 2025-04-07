Watch Now
No one was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving police Sunday, says CSPD

An accident closing Powers Blvd. and North Carefree this evening appears to have involved a Colorado Springs Police car. CSPD posted on social media just before 6 that the roads were closed, and these pictures sent to us by April Blake show a damaged police car.
COLORADO SPRINGS — A traffic crash caused quite a scene at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle Sunday afternoon, following a multi-vehicle accident involving police.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the accident occurred just before 6 p.m. Sunday, after an officer was responding to a call for service involving a firearm, with their lights and sirens flashing.

When the officer who was traveling westbound on North Carefree Circle attempted to cross Powers Boulevard, the officer was able to make it past the northbound lanes with no issue, but was hit by vehicles traveling southbound, according to the department.

A total of 7 vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries but is expected to be alright. No other injuries were reported at the scene, according to the department.

The intersection was closed for several hours while the CSPD Major Crash Team investigated the incident.

