No Kings Protest scheduled for Saturday, thousands projected to gather nationwide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Amid the nationwide Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests that began in Los Angeles, organizers and protestors will continue to take to the streets on Saturday, June 14.

The No Kings Protest is planned for Saturday, June 14, which marks the 250th anniversary of the Army and coincides with President Trump's 79th birthday.

Protestors will gather in front of Colorado Springs City Hall (107 N. Nevada Ave.) on Saturday from noon to 2:30 p.m.

There will also be corresponding protests in Cañon City, Pueblo, and Manitou Springs.

Anybody in the area can expect longer commute times and busy streets.

