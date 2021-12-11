No injuries reported in two-alarm house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Firefighters believe an electrical or furnace issue caused an early morning house fire in Colorado Springs. It happened at around 7:00 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 1400 block of Smoochers Circle.

Crews saw heavy fire coming from the home when they arrived and called for a second alarm on the fire.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews are still working to control the fire at this time. pic.twitter.com/WbBMccMJek — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 11, 2021

The main body of the fire was reported to be knocked down about 30 minutes later.

No one was injured in the fire. Investigators later determined that it had started in the utility room and ruled the fire as accidental.

The cause is believed to be an electrical or furnace issue.