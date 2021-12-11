Watch
No injuries reported in two-alarm house fire

Fire ruled accidental
Posted at 12:25 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 14:25:33-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Firefighters believe an electrical or furnace issue caused an early morning house fire in Colorado Springs. It happened at around 7:00 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 1400 block of Smoochers Circle.

Crews saw heavy fire coming from the home when they arrived and called for a second alarm on the fire.

The main body of the fire was reported to be knocked down about 30 minutes later.

No one was injured in the fire. Investigators later determined that it had started in the utility room and ruled the fire as accidental.

The cause is believed to be an electrical or furnace issue.

