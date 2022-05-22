No injuries reported in train collision near Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado State Troopers and members of the Security Forces at the US Air Force Academy responded to a train collision with a pickup truck Saturday. The Academy reports that the vehicle got stuck on the tracks in an area just south of their property.

The driver and two passengers were able to get out of the truck before it was hit by the southbound BNSF train at around noon. No one was injured. The truck had to be towed away and the train later continued on its route.

_____

