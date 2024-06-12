'No apologies,' Colorado Republican Party chairman under fire after call to burn pride flags

WOODLAND PARK, Col. — Colorado Republican Chair, Dave Williams, recently issued a call to burn pride flags. Now, he's under fire among the GOP with many pushing for his removal.

The Colorado Republican Party posted on X saying, "Burn all the pride flags this June."

''[We must] stand up against the pride movement in any way possible that's legal, that's peaceful and we make no apologies for doing that," said Dave Williams.

"[The post] was surprising and profoundly sad," said Teller County Commissioner, Dan Williams, "He no longer represents the values of our party."

Teller County officials joined another dozen counties who are fighting for Dave Williams' resignation.

Dan Williams said this call to action crosses the line, violating freedom of speech.

"There's something called human decency and you cannot espouse the love of the constitution on one hand and ignore the First Amendment.'

Dave Williams said pride month is a danger to kids . . . "[it's a] terrible agenda that harms children to the point where they want to confuse them into switching their genders."

Dan Williams argues this is no longer about political parties but a threat to public safety.

"What I want first and foremost is the people of Teller County to feel comfortable in their own homes, on their own property," said Dan Williams.

Dave said he's not going to resign.

"Just because a lot of people are making noise doesn't mean we're going to back down on this, we want to protect children and we want to make sure the transgender movement, which is harming our kids, is stopped in its tracks," said Dave Williams.

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell warns taking a pride flag from someone else's property and burning it is trespassing, theft and potentially an act of violence.

