Nine CSU Pueblo students make their way to South by Southwest for a 'Once in a lifetime experience'

PUEBLO, Colo. — Nine students from CSU Pueblo will be in Austin, Texas Friday for the South by Southwest Conference.

It's a week-long conference that helps digital creators discover new interests and network with professionals.

CSU Pueblo students were able to go because of a unique class offered at the university. A professor who founded the course says the trip is anything but a vacation.

"Some people say, well it's just music, film, and interactive media. I say, 'No, it's way beyond that.' Its creativity, its innovation, its entrepreneurship, its thinking different. You are going to go to fifteen different sessions, plus five additional activities, plus be running stages in ten days," says Dr. Jonathan Pluskota.

One student tells us she is excited about the real-world experience.

"I have never really done backstage work or production work before, so, I'm really looking forward to trying something new, see a lot of new things, meet a lot of new people. I think it's going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said CSU Pueblo student Hailee Langowski.

South by Southwest runs through March 16. It's highlighted by the film premiere of "Roadhouse" starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor.

